Cyclone Michaung | T.N. Ministers review precautionary measures; NDRF, SDRF personnel positioned in eight coastal districts

December 03, 2023

Senior Ministers of the Tamil Nadu government visited various parts of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts on Sunday, December 3, 2023 where they reviewed precautionary measures being undertaken by various government agencies, in view of the cyclonic storm Michaung.

Meanwhile, over 500 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been rushed to Chengalpattu, Chennai, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur, Villupuram districts, in view of cyclonic storm Michaung.

While 14 teams with 350 personnel are from the SDRF, 225 personnel constituting nine teams are from NDRF. Citing the weather predictions, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation and District Collectors have been instructed to evacuate people to safety from vulnerable areas in advance, an official release said.

A total of 121 multi-purpose centres and 4,967 relief centres with basic amenities have been kept ready across the State. In Chennai, a total of 348 people have been moved to a relief centre as of Sunday afternoon. Pumps and other necessary equipment have been kept ready.

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran visited the State Emergency Operations Centre at Ezhilagam complex campus in Chennai and reviewed the precautionary measures being taken in various parts of the State.

While Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister K.N. Nehru visited rain -affected areas in Kodambakkam in Chennai and later in Poonamallee on Sunday, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu (also holding the electricity portfolio) visited Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district, where he inspected the electric substation at Durainallur. Housing Minister S. Muthusamy reviewed the situation in Kancheepuram district.

Minister for MSME T.M. Anbarasan visited various areas in Chengalpattu district and Textiles Minister R. Gandhi visited various areas in Ranipet district to review precautionary measures being undertaken. Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu along with Chennai Mayor R. Priya reviewed efforts being taken in Kolathur Assembly constituency.

