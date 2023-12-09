Cyclone Michaung | T.N. Health Department issues post-flood advisory

December 09, 2023 06:58 am | Updated 06:58 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government is taking efforts to prevent the occurrence of water-borne and vector-borne communicable diseases in the wake of flooding following Cyclone Michaung, a health advisory issued on Friday, December 8, 2023, stated.

The Health and Family Welfare Department, in an advisory for floods and post-flood periods, said efforts were being taken to prevent communicable diseases such as diarrhoea, and fever. The public were advised to take precautions and use safe drinking water, preferably boiled water, wash their hands with soap and water frequently, to prevent infections and not use food items that were soaked in flood water.

Anyone developing fever or diarrhoea should immediately seek healthcare at government health facilities including medical camps. If any clustering of cases was noticed (more than three cases on the same street) residents should inform the nearby health facility/mobile team and the public health control room.

The Department said that if people noticed any private tanker lorry collecting water from open pools/open wells, they should immediately inform the health helpline 104, as contaminated flood water is not safe for use.

Safe drinking water

For protected and safe drinking water, the department said that water the with proper level of chlorine should be used for drinking, and broken pipelines should be repaired and checked for any leakages.

The advisory outlined the procedure for cleaning of sumps and overhead tanks (OHT) after the flood. Submerged borewells, sumps, and open wells should be used to collect drinking water only after thorough cleaning, it said.

People can seek health advice at health facilities, medical camps and at mobile medical and public health units visiting the areas. Tetanus Toxoid injections will be administered to injured persons at all health facilities including camps. All government health facilities have the necessary drugs. The camps and units are also providing bleaching powder for decontamination of sumps and OHTs.

All children aged nine months to 15 years residing in flood-affected areas should be given a single dose of Measles Rubella vaccination irrespective of previous immunisation status. Care should be taken to maintain a minimum gap of four weeks before any other vaccination for the children.

Garbage removal

The Department also insisted on the need to remove garbage and decaying material through local bodies at the earliest to prevent flies. For mosquito control, tyres, broken earthen pots, coconut shells and plastic containers must be removed along with stagnant water at construction sites as they are potential mosquito breeding sources, the advisory said.

It also outlined the need for safe disposal of dead animals or birds. This should be taken to the notice of municipalities and local bodies for removal and deep burial followed by spraying of bleaching powder in the area.

For any information or help on health issues, residents can contact the 24x7 health helpline 104.

