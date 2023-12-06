ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclone Michaung | Tamil Nadu declares holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai due to flood-relief work

December 06, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - Chennai

Educational institutions have been shut since December 4; many schools and colleges have been turned into relief centres for cyclone-affected residents

The Hindu Bureau

Many parts of the city have continued to remain water-logged even on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 | Photo Credit: Karunakaran M

As Chennai continues to reel under the after-effects of Cyclone Michaung, the Tamil Nadu government has announced that Thursday, December 7, 2023, will be a holiday for schools and colleges in the district.

Schools and colleges have been closed since December 4, and this is the fourth consecutive day that they will be shut for.

According to a press release from the School Education Department, as flood-relief measures are being carried out across the city, educational institutions will remain shut for the welfare of the students.

Many schools in the city were turned into shelters and relief centres to help those stranded by the impact of the cyclone. The cyclone has left many parts of the city inundated causing many residents to seek shelter elsewhere. In light of this, schools and colleges are being shut.

