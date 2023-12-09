ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclone Michaung | T.N. CM Stalin announces ₹6,000 as relief amount to all flood-affected families

December 09, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The relief amount will be distributed to residents through fair price shops; the CM has also increased the solatium for families of those who lost their lives in the floods, and has also upped the compensation for crop losses and damaged boats

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during a review meeting with officials from Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur to discuss the relief measures due to the Cyclone Michaung, on December 9, 2023. Twitter/@CMOTamilNadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday, December 9, 2023, announced ₹6,000 each, to all of the families that have been affected by Cyclone Michaung. The relief amount will be distributed through fair price shops in all affected areas.

ALSO READ
Cyclone Michaung | Anger swells against political parties for inadequate response during floods in Chennai

The Chief Minister, who chaired a meeting attended by his Cabinet colleagues, the T.N. Chief Secretary and other officials, also increased the solatium to ₹5 lakh from ₹4 lakh for those who lost their lives in the floods.

A State government press release said ₹8,000, up from ₹5,000, would be given to those who needed to repair their huts damaged in the incessant rain that ravaged many parts of the State due to the cyclone.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Crop loss compensation

Mr. Stalin also increased the compensation amount to ₹17,000 from ₹13,500 for paddy fields per hectare, where more than 33% of the crops have been damaged, while the compensation for loss of perennial crops and trees per hectare would be ₹22,500 instead of ₹18,000.

The compensation for loss of dry crops has been increased from ₹7,410 to ₹8,500 per hectare. The amount for loss of cows and buffaloes is ₹37,500, increased from ₹30,000, while the amount for those who have lost goats and sheep is now ₹4,000, up from ₹3,000.

For fishermen, the compensation for fully-damaged catamarans including nets, will be ₹50,000 instead of ₹32,000. For partly-damaged boats, the amount has been increased from ₹10,000 to ₹15,000. The maximum grant for fully damaged vallam-type boats has been increased to ₹1 lakh, from ₹75,000. Similarly, fully-damaged mechanised boats will get a grant of ₹7.5 lakh instead of ₹5 lakh. The compensation for damaged nets is ₹15,000, increased from ₹10,000.

Distribution of relief materials

The Chief Minister said the government was getting milk powder, drinking water bottles, bread and biscuits from various districts and has so far distributed 58,222 kg of milk powder; 9,67,000 water bottles; 2,65,000 loaves of bread and 10,38,175 packets of biscuits.

On the draining of waterlogged areas, the CM said over 25,000 sanitation workers were working on a war-footing along with the disaster management teams in inundated areas. A total of 51 lakh food packets have been supplied in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US