Cyclone Michaung | Sea has started taking in rain water: T.N. Chief Secretary

December 06, 2023

The Bay of Bengal, which was not taking in rainwater being drained into it by rivers through the estuaries, has started taking in water, as the cyclone has moved away, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said in Chennai on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Meena said he visited the estuary and witnessed how the sea was not taking in water on Monday, as the cyclonic storm positioned itself a few km away from the Chennai coast. When the cyclone was in the bay, waves were up to 1-2 metres high. He said there was “difference” on Tuesday, as it was taking in water, as the cyclone moved away. “The water has gone down. Yesterday (Monday), it did not receive water but today (Tuesda) it is receiving water.”

Replying to a query on when water stagnated in several areas in Madipakkam and neighbouring areas could recede, Mr. Meena pointed out that areas in Madipakkam, Perungudi and Pallikaranai received heavy rains in the past few days. “Those areas received 73 cm of rain in two days. Chennai usually receives only 60 cm of rain during the Northeast monsoon over three months,” Mr. Meena said and added that he could not say when water would recede but there were chances of it receding within a day or two.

When asked about a comparison with the 2015 floods in Chennai, Mr. Meena said in 2015 there were only rains but this time, there were rains and a cyclone. Development Commissioner N. Muruganandam said Cyclone Michaung was positioned near the Chennai coast for a long time, and this brought in more rains to the city.

