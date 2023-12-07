ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclone Michaung | Rajnath Singh to visit Chennai on Thursday

December 07, 2023 10:32 am | Updated 10:32 am IST - CHENNAI

The Defence Minister will conduct an aerial survey of affected areas and will also meet with CM M.K. Stalin

The Hindu Bureau

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | Photo Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Tamil Nadu on Thursday, December 7, 2023, to assess the impact of the torrential rain brought by Cyclone Michaung in Chennai and surrounding districts this week.

According to official sources, the Minister will land in Chennai around noon. He will do an aerial survey of the affected areas between 12.20 p.m. and 1.10 p.m. Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan, Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Thangam Thennarasu and Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena will accompany Mr. Singh in the survey.

After the survey, Mr. Singh will have a brief meeting with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at Fort St. George. He is scheduled to have a meeting with senior bureaucrats between 1.30 p.m. and 2 p.m., in which he will be apprised in detail about the situation.

It may be recalled that Mr. Stalin, in his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an interim relief of ₹5,060 crore, had requested that the Union government send a team to inspect the damages.

