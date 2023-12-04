ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclone Michaung | Public holiday for Chennai, neighbouring districts on December 5 too

December 04, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

Schools, colleges, government offices and banks will remain closed on December 5; however essential services will continue to function, a government order stated

The Hindu Bureau

Vehicles passing through the flooded Ambattur Industrial Estate Road after torrential downpours left many parts of Chennai inundated on Monday, December 4, 2023 | Photo Credit: SHIVARAJ S

In view of the cyclonic storm Michaung, the Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The public holiday has been declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

“All schools, colleges, educational institutions, government offices including the offices of Public Undertakings / Corporations, Boards, Banks, Financial Institutions etc., in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts will be closed on December 5, Tuesday,” a G.O. issued by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said.

However, all essential services, such as police, fire service, local bodies, milk supply, water supply, hospitals/medical shops, power supply, transport, fuel outlets, hotels/restaurants, etc., and offices engaged in disaster response, relief and rescue activities shall function as usual, it said.

The State government had earlier declared a public holiday in these four districts on December 4 too.

Work from home advisory

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) on Monday issued an advisory to private companies in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts, requesting them to advise their employees to work from home (WfH) on December 5, Tuesday too, as much as possible.

The advisory cited weather predictions about the cyclonic storm Michaung due to which strong wind and heavy rains are expected in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts on December 5, Tuesday.

An official release also said the TNSDMA has requested private companies in these four districts to allow only essential staff to work, and only under unavoidable situations. The TNSDMA had on Sunday too, issued such an advisory for December 4, Monday.

