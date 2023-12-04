Cyclone Michaung | Public holiday for Chennai, neighbouring districts on December 5 too

December 04, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

In view of the cyclonic storm Michaung, the Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The public holiday has been declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

“All schools, colleges, educational institutions, government offices including the offices of Public Undertakings / Corporations, Boards, Banks, Financial Institutions etc., in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts will be closed on December 5, Tuesday,” a G.O. issued by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said.

However, all essential services, such as police, fire service, local bodies, milk supply, water supply, hospitals/medical shops, power supply, transport, fuel outlets, hotels/restaurants, etc., and offices engaged in disaster response, relief and rescue activities shall function as usual, it said.

The State government had earlier declared a public holiday in these four districts on December 4 too.