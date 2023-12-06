Cyclone Michaung | Prime Minister Modi offers support, prayers

December 06, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered his prayers and support to all those affected by Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.

In a message on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he said his thoughts were with the families of those who had lost their loved ones in the cyclone. He said his prayers were with those injured or affected. Stating that authorities were working tirelessly on the ground to assist those affected, he said they would continue their work until the situation was fully normalised.

