Cyclone Michaung | Panneerselvam calls for one-month extension for electricity bill payments

The former AIADMK leader, in a statement said that as the cyclone had affected people in four districts very badly, there was every possibility that people were not in a position to pay their power bills on time

December 06, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Former AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam

Former AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam | Photo Credit: KRISHNAMOORTHY S

The AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to extend, by one month, the payment of electricity bills by domestic consumers in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts.

In a statement, he said that as the cyclone had affected people in the four districts very badly, there was every possibility that people were not in a position to pay their power bills on time. On a “humanitarian basis,” the due date for the payment should be extended, he said.

