ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclone Michaung | Air Force, Navy step in for relief and rescue operations

December 06, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 12:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Air Force has carried out air drops in North and South Chennai, dropping rations and relief materials; a Navy team has helped evacuate residents from inundated areas in Madipakkam and Kolathur

The Hindu Bureau

Air Force helicopters dropped relief material to benefit people stranded in cyclone-hit areas in Chennai | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Air Force Station in Tambaram is continuing to provide supplies to cyclone-affected areas in Chennai on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Four Chetaks of the Flying Instructors’ School carried out air drops in South Chennai from Medavakkam to Puzhudivakkam metro station, covering eight locations. In North Chennai, operations were carried out from Manali Petro Chemicals through inner ring road to Nappalayam, also in eight locations, a Union Ministry of Defence statement said.

Approximately 400 kg of relief supplies have been distributed to hard-hit areas

This was in continuation of Tuesday’s relief operations when two Air Force helicopters dropped relief materials in Adyar and areas close to the Chennai harbour. A spokesperson from the Union Ministry of Defence said the Air Force Station, Tambaram was carrying out humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The relief material was dropped in the general area of Adyar and close to Chennai Harbour. Two helicopters were launched to drop 500 packets of food materials and rations for people stranded in cyclone-hit areas in Chennai that were cut off due to flooding,” he said.

More sorties would be launched to distribute relief supplies in other affected areas, he said and added that the operation was being conducted in close liaison with the Tamil Nadu government.

A spokesperson of the Union Ministry of Defence said that on a request from the Greater Chennai Corporation, a Navy team was deployed to provide flood relief in the Madipakkam and Kolathur | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Navy personnel on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, helped people evacuate from inundated areas in Madipakkam and Kolathur using inflatable boats. About 150 people including elderly persons, pregnant women and children were safely evacuated by the Navy personnel.

A spokesperson of the Union Ministry of Defence said that on a request from the Greater Chennai Corporation, the Navy team comprising of divers, swimmers and inflatable Gemini boats was deployed to provide flood relief in the Madipakkam and Kolathur suburbs of Chennai from 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

In Madipakkam, they rendered assistance to stranded people in submerged colonies of Periyar Nagar and Ram Nagar and also covered areas in Kolathur, he said. “The teams assisted people stranded in residential colonies due to waterlogging in the area. The teams also provided help in assisting people from nearby areas. The relief effort is continuing,” he said.

Meanwhile, Army personnel also helped people evacuate rain-hit areas in Saidapet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US