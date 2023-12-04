ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclone Michaung | Madras High Court declares a holiday for all courts in Chennai today

December 04, 2023 10:07 am | Updated 10:07 am IST - CHENNAI

Registrar General M. Jothiraman has stated that the Principal District Judges of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu may take a decision on declaring a holiday, depending upon local conditions

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Madras High Court. File photograph

The Madras High Court has issued a revised circular and decided to declare a holiday for all courts in Chennai on Monday, December 4, 2023 in view of incessant rains coupled with gusty winds blowing across the city due to Cyclone Michaung.

The High Court had on Sunday issued a circular stating that courts in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts would function on Monday though no adverse orders would be passed on account of the absence of lawyers or litigants.

However, the revised circular issued on Monday read: “Considering the continuous rainfall, the forecast alert, the precarious situation prevailing and taking into consideration requests from honourable judges, members of the Bar, staff members and others and in view of a Government Order declaring holiday today, the circular issued yesterday is recalled.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Registrar General M. Jothiraman also said: “It is now informed that there will be no functioning of the courts in the principal seat of the High Court and all the courts of Chennai district judiciary today (December 4, 2023). In so far as the functioning of the courts in the districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu are concerned, the Principal District Judges may take a decision on the conditions prevailing in their respective district.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US