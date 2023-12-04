Cyclone Michaung | Madras High Court declares a holiday for all courts in Chennai today

December 04, 2023 10:07 am | Updated 10:07 am IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court has issued a revised circular and decided to declare a holiday for all courts in Chennai on Monday, December 4, 2023 in view of incessant rains coupled with gusty winds blowing across the city due to Cyclone Michaung.

The High Court had on Sunday issued a circular stating that courts in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts would function on Monday though no adverse orders would be passed on account of the absence of lawyers or litigants.

However, the revised circular issued on Monday read: “Considering the continuous rainfall, the forecast alert, the precarious situation prevailing and taking into consideration requests from honourable judges, members of the Bar, staff members and others and in view of a Government Order declaring holiday today, the circular issued yesterday is recalled.”

Registrar General M. Jothiraman also said: “It is now informed that there will be no functioning of the courts in the principal seat of the High Court and all the courts of Chennai district judiciary today (December 4, 2023). In so far as the functioning of the courts in the districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu are concerned, the Principal District Judges may take a decision on the conditions prevailing in their respective district.”