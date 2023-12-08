Cyclone Michaung: Insurers have received motor insurance claims for 2,320 vehicles

December 08, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

General insurance companies have so far received motor insurance claims for 2,320 vehicles due to the damage caused by Cyclone Michaung, the State government said on Friday.

According to an official statement, at the Secretariat, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu held a meeting with representatives from the industry regarding faster settlement of claims. Officials from 13 leading general insurers in the State participated and said they had received claims for 600 two-wheelers, 1,275 four-wheelers and 445 commercial vehicles. Mr. Thennarasu urged the insurers to relax the procedures as much as possible, and settle the current as well as upcoming claims.

It was also informed that the State government would identify vacant spaces and provide them temporarily for repairing vehicles, and explore the possibility of bringing towing vehicles from other districts, the release added.

The insurers have assured speedy settlement of claims, it said.