Cyclone Michaung grows into severe cyclonic storm, Chennai and neighbourhood to receive heavy rains till Tuesday morning

Heavy rains are likely to continue over Chennai and its neighbourhood until Tuesday (December 5, 2023) morning, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Cyclone Michaung intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Monday and now lies centered over west-central and southwest Bay of Bengal, about 90 km east-northeast of Chennai, 170 km southeast of Nellore, 200 km northeast of Puducherry, 300 km south-southeast of Bapatla and 320 km south of Machilipatnam.

It is likely to move northwards almost parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross the south AP coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla during the forenoon of December 5 as a severe cyclonic storm, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

In its latest forecast, the Regional Meteorological Centre has said many places over the State would receive rains till Wednesday.

Red code for Tiruvallur

A red-colour coded warning has been issued for Tiruvallur district as extremely heavy rain may occur over one or two places till 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Heavy to very heavy rains would lash one or two places in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Ranipet too, till 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Isolated heavy rain may occur over Vellore, Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai districts.

Rains will gradually decrease over north T.N. On December 5, heavy rains will be restricted to one or two places over Tiruvallur and Ranipet districts.

21 locations receive extremely heavy rains

S. Balachandran, Additional Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai, said while nearly 15 places experienced heavy rain, 59 locations experienced very heavy rains; extremely heavy rains pounded 21 other locations in north T.N. during the past 24 hours till 8.30 a.m. on Monday.

Strong surface winds blew over the city. While Meenambakkam recorded gale winds with maximum speeds of 88 kmph around 4.15 a.m., gusty winds of 81 kmph and 71 kmph prevailed over Ennore and Nungambakkam respectively during early hours of Monday.

He said gale winds with speed of 60-70 kmph and gusting to 80 kmph are likely to prevail over Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai and Tiruvallur districts on Monday.

Similarly, strong winds with speeds of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph are likely to occur over Villupuram district on Monday. Wind speeds would gradually decrease by tonight, he added.

Rain deficit falls

Tamil Nadu’s seasonal rain deficit has reduced to 4% since October 1. Its average rain for the season so far is 37 cm.

The Water Resources Department has decided to increase water release from Chembarambakkam reservoir gradually through Monday as the water body received 12,000 cusecs of inflow. The present capacity is 3,050 million cubic feet against a total of 3650 mcft.

