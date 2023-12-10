HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cyclone Michaung | Double the flood cash grant to ₹12,000 each, says Edappadi Palaniswami

In places like Manali, there has been oil leak with flooded waters and the State government should provide additional compensation of ₹25,000, demanded the Leader of Opposition

December 10, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Sunday, December 10, 2023 urged the Tamil Nadu government to double the cash assistance to ₹12,000 each to all families affected by Cyclone Michaung in Chennai and its neighbouring districts. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had on Saturday announced a cash aid of ₹6,000 each to the affected families.

In a statement, he held the DMK government responsible for the “lack of preparedness” to tackle the Cyclone Michaung-induced situation and this has affected people badly.

“People are unhappy with the announced relief. They have lost their income and possessions. So, the compensation should be increased and should be provided to all affected people without imposing any conditions,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

The State government should also organise special camps for repairing the affected vehicles and bear the cost of repair, he said.

There is a risk of spread of infectious diseases in the flooded areas. The Tamil Nadu government must take measures to spray disinfectant and organize special medical camps, the former Chief Minister said.

In places like Manali, there has been oil leak with flooded waters and the State government should provide additional compensation of ₹25,000 and using appropriate technology, the leak should be cleared, he urged.

Mr. Palaniswami said the affected roads should be repaired on a war-footing.

He also noted that industrial estates have been affected and officials should take a survey and provide appropriate compensation.

For the damaged crops in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts, the State government should provide compensation of ₹25,000 per acre and ₹17,000 per acre in delta districts, Mr. Palaniswami urged.

In a separate statement. AIADMK’s former coordinator O. Panneerselvam also urged the DMK government to take steps to control the spread of infectious diseases in flood affected areas.

Related Topics

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / government / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.