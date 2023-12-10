Cyclone Michaung | Double the flood cash grant to ₹12,000 each, says Edappadi Palaniswami

December 10, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Sunday, December 10, 2023 urged the Tamil Nadu government to double the cash assistance to ₹12,000 each to all families affected by Cyclone Michaung in Chennai and its neighbouring districts. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had on Saturday announced a cash aid of ₹6,000 each to the affected families.

In a statement, he held the DMK government responsible for the “lack of preparedness” to tackle the Cyclone Michaung-induced situation and this has affected people badly.

“People are unhappy with the announced relief. They have lost their income and possessions. So, the compensation should be increased and should be provided to all affected people without imposing any conditions,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

The State government should also organise special camps for repairing the affected vehicles and bear the cost of repair, he said.

There is a risk of spread of infectious diseases in the flooded areas. The Tamil Nadu government must take measures to spray disinfectant and organize special medical camps, the former Chief Minister said.

In places like Manali, there has been oil leak with flooded waters and the State government should provide additional compensation of ₹25,000 and using appropriate technology, the leak should be cleared, he urged.

Mr. Palaniswami said the affected roads should be repaired on a war-footing.

He also noted that industrial estates have been affected and officials should take a survey and provide appropriate compensation.

For the damaged crops in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts, the State government should provide compensation of ₹25,000 per acre and ₹17,000 per acre in delta districts, Mr. Palaniswami urged.

In a separate statement. AIADMK’s former coordinator O. Panneerselvam also urged the DMK government to take steps to control the spread of infectious diseases in flood affected areas.