Cyclone Michaung delays Sai varsity’s semester reopening date by a month

January 23, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST

Sai University in Chennai has reportedly postponed its reopening date twice for the undergraduate students. The semester that was expected to begin on January 4 has now been postponed to February 4.

The first letter was written on December 22, stating that the semester would commence on January 29 as the hostels were not yet ready. The letter further stated that students’ exams would commence on January 31 and they would work a few Saturdays to make up for the lost time. “We still hope to wrap up the semester by mid to end May 2023,” and there would be time for students to begin summer internships, the letter added.

On January 17, the students received another letter, this time from the Director Operations, informing them that there would be a further delay as the student residence would not be ready by January 29 “due to continuous heavy rain”.

The University has assured the students that it would bear the cancellation charges for travel arrangement made by them based on previously-announced semester start date.

University Vice-Chancellor Jamshed Bharucha said the delays were owing to Cyclone Michaung. The private university has a campus in Paiyanur on Old Mahabalipuram Road and it started admitting students from August 2021. The University offers programmes under three schools - for arts and science; law; and computing and data science. “An alternative residential site has been found in Navalur. The building complex is where the students will go. That is planned to be operational from Feb. 4. We will give the students a few days to settle and then the exams will be administered. After that the next semester will commence. The original moving date was January 4,” he explained.

Mr. Bharucha said students may rest assured that the delayed start to the semester would not hurt their academic aspirations. “I know the anxiety caused by the delay. But the students will be on track academically. All the same courses will be taught as planned,” he said.