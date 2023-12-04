Cyclone Michaung | Chennai, neighbouring districts pounded by heavy rains

December 04, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Cyclone Michaung that formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal, has moved east-northeastwards with a speed of 10 kmph in the past six hours, and is at present, about 90 km off Chennai. It is further expected to move north-northwestwards and grow into a severe cyclonic storm by Monday (December 4, 2023) afternoon.

The cyclone will trigger heavy rains and strong surface winds over coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu until Monday evening, after which rains are expected to ease off.

Torrential downpours lashed the coastal region between Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts and some places recorded extremely heavy rains of above 24 cm.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Monday, Perungudi received the highest amount of 29 cm in the State. Some of the other places that recorded intense rains include Avadi (28 cm), Alandur and Airport 25 cm each; Adyar, Meenambakkam, Nungambakkam, Puzhal and Cholavaram 23 cm; Mamallapuram, Kodambakkam and Tondiarpet 22 cm and Valasaravakkam, Sholinganallur, DGP office and Anna University 21 cm.

The cyclone is likely to move parallel along the north T.N. and south Andhra Pradesh coasts and make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam by forenoon on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has advised people to stay safe.

Heavy rains continued over Chennai and its fringes after 8.30 a.m. on Monday until noon. While Nungambakkam received 8 cm of rains between 8.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Meenambakkam recorded 6 cm of rains.

Strong winds of speeds 20 to 30 kmph gusting to 45-55 kmph prevailed occasionally in Meenambakkam. Similarly, squally winds of speeds up to 35 kmph were recorded at the Ennore automatic weather station. It gusted up to 75 kmph occasionally.

Both winds and very heavy rains are likely to ease gradually as the day advances and the cyclone moves north of Chennai by Monday evening, going by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Water Resources Department plans to increase the surplus release of water from the Chembarambakkam reservoir from 3,000 cusecs to 6,000 cusecs at 12.30 pm on Monday, as inflow is around 10,000 cusecs, and is on the rise. The present level is 21.77feet against 24 feet. Water discharge from the Red Hills reservoir has also been increased to 3,000 cusecs. The flood gates of Poondi reservoir will also be opened to discharge 1,000 cusecs at 2 pm as inflow from catchment areas is around 6,000 cusecs due to heavy rain. The present level is 33.50 feet as against 35 feet.

