Cyclone Michaung | Avoid stepping out unnecessarily, stock supplies: TNSDMA

December 03, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority advised people against taking ‘selfies’ near dangerous sites and water bodies.

The Hindu Bureau

Submerged Marina Beach following heavy rain in Chennai on Sunday, December 3, 2023 | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

In view of the cyclonic storm Michaung, the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 issued an advisory warning people against stepping out unnecessarily or in terraces. It also requested those living in low-lying areas to evacuate to relief camps on the advice of the district and local administration.

“There would be heavy rains in view of the cyclone with strong winds. As there are chances of electric poles, power lines and trees uprooting, people should avoid stepping out unnecessarily to protect themselves,” the TNSDMA advisory said. It requested the people to follow advisory until the withdrawal of the advisory is announced.

As roofs made of asbestos and steel sheets may be dislodged due to strong winds, it advised people against staying in terraces. It also advised people against taking ‘selfies’ near dangerous sites and water bodies. It also instructed against parking vehicles below trees.

In case of emergency, helplines 1070 (State Emergency Operations Centre), 94458 69848 and 1077 (district-level helpline) could be contacted. It also advised people to stock food supplies, water, milk, medicine and other essential supplies for a few days. Torch light, emergency light, matchboxes, batteries, first aid supplies, could also be stocked, the TNSDMA said.

