Cyclone Michaung | 300 mobile medical units flagged off for Chennai, neighbouring districts

December 06, 2023 02:41 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 300 mobile medical units (MMUs) were flagged off in Chennai on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, in the wake of Cyclone Michaung. Each unit has a doctor, a staff nurse, a sanitary inspector and an assistant.

While 160 units will be stationed in Chennai; 50 are being sent to Tiruvallur; 60 to Chengalpattu and 30 to Kancheepuram districts, all of which have been badly affected by Cyclone Michaung in the past few days.

The MMUs will strengthen the existing health infrastructure in all these districts, T.N. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, said after commissioning the units. “The main issues of people during the Northeast monsoon are fever, body ache, stomach upsets and mud sores,” he said.

The medical units will work at the urban health centres that the Chief Minister had commissioned in June this year. The medical centres will work without a break through the day for the next one week instead of the earlier routine of 8 a.m. to 12 and later 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Minister announced.

In Chennai the MMUs will hold camps as is required in affected areas as long as necessary.

The Minister said that while it is normal to have 5 cm rain daily during the NE monsoon between December 1 and 5, in the past few days the city got 58 cm of rain.

Around 500 sanitary workers had come to Chennai from other districts to clean up the debris in the wake of floods, he said.

Mr. Subramanian said the water in flooded areas in south Chennai and suburbs would drain automatically. Since the rain had been incessant and the lakes were full, the flow of water to the sea had stalled. However, as much as 80% of water had drained now, he added.

‘Dengue under control’

The Minister said currently dengue infections are under control. To date 7,427 persons had contracted the infection. But inthe coming winter weeks the numbers will fall, he said.

All hospitals and health centres were administering nilavembu and kabasura kudineer concoctions as well. He urged people to make use of the medical camps and not self-medicate.

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and other senior health officials were present on the occasion.

