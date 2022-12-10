Cyclone Mandous | T.N. has recovered quickly because of precautionary measures taken by the State, says CM

December 10, 2022 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who visited cyclone-affected areas in Chennai on Saturday, said the State had recovered quickly from the effects of Cyclone Mandous, thanks to the precautionary measures taken by the State and the dedicated work of government employees.

“The government has proved that proper planning and precautionary measures can help overcome any disaster,” he said. “People’s lives have been saved and major damages has been averted. Even trees felled by the gusting winds were removed immediately to ensure smooth flow of traffic. The employees of the Greater Chennai Corporation, sanitary workers and employees of TANGEDCO (TN Generation and Distribution Corporation) worked day and night in relief work. I thank them,” he said, while talking to reporters in Kasimedu.

Four deaths, over 180 houses damaged

The CM said, so far, four people and 98 cattle had been killed in the rain. “A total of 181 houses and huts are damaged and a survey is going on to assess the damage. The government has already set up 201 shelters and a total of 9,130 members of 3,163 families have been accommodated there. They have been provided with food, safe drinking water, and medical facilities,” he explained.

Mr. Stalin said the government had foreseen the consequences of the cyclone and had taken all necessary steps. “In Chennai alone, seven IAS officers have been monitoring the relief work. A total of 5,000 workers were in the field on Friday night and now 25,000 workers are involved in relief work,” he said.

37 districts received rain, State average is 20.8 mm

Over the last 24 hours, 37 districts have witnessed rain and the average rainfall in the State is 20.8 mm. The districts that witnessed heavy rain are Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai and Ranipet, the CM said.

Mr. Stalin also said in Chennai, the speed of the wind was 70 km per hour and it uprooted 400 trees. “Around 150 trees fell on street lamps. They are being removed and the power supply is being restored. Though we used 900 motor pumps [overall], at present only 300 are in use for draining water. Since 22 subways are free from waterlogging, traffic is moving smoothly.

Mr Stalin said power supply had been cut in 600 areas because transmission lines were damaged. “But we have restored power supply in 300 areas. Power will be restored in other areas by [Saturday] evening. We are also surveying the damage and relief will be given once a report is ready,” he said.