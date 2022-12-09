Cyclone Mandous live updates | Entire landfall process to be over in two hours

December 09, 2022 09:16 am | Updated December 10, 2022 12:53 am IST

Cyclonic storm Mandous made landfall off Mamallapuram near here late on Friday influencing moderate to heavy rainfall in coastal Tamil Nadu.

“The process of cyclonic storm’s landfall has started, it is going on,” Head-IMD Regional Meterological Centre, S Balachandran told PTI.

Under the influence of the cyclonic storm’s passage into land, moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by gale wind was witnessed in several coastal regions.

High Resolution 3D Visualization of Rain bands of Cyclone Mandous approaching the Tamil Nadu Coast observed from S band Doppler Weather Radar, Chennai, IMD @Indiametdept@moesgoi@Ravi_MoESpic.twitter.com/7iDlzZNb7G — Tamilnadu Weather-IMD (@ChennaiRmc) December 9, 2022

Over 470 personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF were deputed to Chengalpattu, Chennai, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvarur and Villupuram districts, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin personally taking stock of the preparedness by the administration to meet any eventuality. A few hours before the expected landfall, Mr. Stalin visited the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) at Ezhilagam complex in Chennai and reviewed the precautionary measures.

Cyclone Mandous brings copious rainfall to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

The State Transport Corporation decided to suspend bus operations for more than four hours on the East Coast Road and Mamallapuram during the landfall.

Over 15 flights to several cities including Kozhikode, Tiruchi, Hubli, Mysore, Madurai, Vijayawada, Thoothukudi, Cuddapah, Bengaluru, Abu Dhabhi and Colombo were cancelled at Chennai airport owing to the cyclone impact.

It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota around Mamallapuram as a Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph between December 9 midnight and early hours of tomorrow, December 10.

Four places have been issued red-colour coded warning for torrential rain, the north coastline from Tiruvallur to Nagapattinam have been warned of strong winds on Friday.

Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in the South Coastal Andhra Pradesh in view of rain forecast under the influence of cyclonic storm ‘Mandous’. The district administrations are bracing for any possible eventuality.

During landfall, the storm is likely to cause damages in the six alerted districts of Chittoor, Tirupati, Prakasam, Kadapa, Nellore, and Annamayya in Andhra Pradesh. Communication and power lines, thatched huts and trees are likely to be damaged.

Here are the live updates:

12:45 a.m.

Cyclone Mandous about 10 km southeast of Mamallapuram and 50 km southeast of Chennai

Cyclonic storm Mandous is about 10 km southeast of Mamallapuram and about 50 km southeast of Chennai. The centre of the cyclone has started crossing the coast and is moving at a speed of 12 kmph. The entire landfall process will be over in two hours. Gusty winds with a speed of 70 kmph was recorded in Nungambakkam and it has so far received nearly 11 cm of rains since 8.30 am. Strong surface winds blowing at a speed of 50 kmph in few other places of Chennai. By every passing hour, some of the weather stations around Chennai are adding 2 or 3 cm of rains. Kattupakkam in Tiruvallur has received 14.2 cm and Meenambakkam 10.3 cm.

12:15 a.m.

Nearly 65 trees have fallen down in three hours

According to the Greater Chennai Corporation, Nearly 65 trees have fallen down in 3 hours. The corporation is taking all measures to remove the trees. Motor pumps are used to remove water stagnation in low lying saucer shaped areas.

11:40 p.m.

Traffic not allowed bothways on Kamarajar saalai in Chennai

In view of the Mandous cyclone, Traffic is not allowed bothways on Kamarajar saalai between Gandhi Statue and Napier bridge except for the residents living in this stretch and emergency services vehicles till further notice. Road users are requested to use RK Saalai - Anna Saalai, says the Chennai Traffic Police.

11:30 p.m.

Landfall process may take another two or three hours to be completed: IMD

Though the spiral bands are entering inland, the centre of cyclone still remains at about 30 km southeast of Mamallapuram. Kattupakkam in Tiruvallur district records 12 cm of rains as of 11.30 p.m. Nungambakkam so far has recorded nearly 10 cm since 8.30 a.m. on Friday. Landfall process may take another two or three hours to be completed: IMD

10:41 p.m.

Signal post with live wire falls due to heavy rain

10:15 p.m.

Chennai witnesses heavy rainfall in Meenambakkam and Madhavaram

Chennai has received a heavy rainfall of 9.3 cm between 8.30 am and 9.45 p.m. Meenambakkam 7.7cm; Madhavaram 7.8cm.

10 p.m.

Cyclone Mandous landfall process begins

Outerbands of Cyclone Mandous have reached the coast, and the landfall process has started at 10 p.m. The cyclone is moving at a speed of 14 kmph. Squally winds gusting up to 85 kmph may blow along Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and southern A.P. coast till Saturday morning. Places like Chennai, Tiruvallur , Ranipet have started experiencing strong surface winds of 50 to 60 kmph at 9 p.m., said S. Balachandran, Additional Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai.

9.15 p.m.

Cyclone Mandous about 110 km south-southeast of Chennai

Cyclonic storm Mandous over southwest Bay of Bengal lay centered at 7.30 p.m. IST about 70 km southeast of Mamallapuram and about 110 km south-southeast of Chennai. It’s moving at a speed of 14 km per hour. - Regional Meteorological Centre Chennai

9.00 p.m.

Tiruvannamalai, Kodaikanal, and Sirumalai schools, colleges closed tomorrow

Holiday declared for schools and colleges in Tiruvannamalai district, and those in Kodaikanal and Sirumalai regions in Dindigul district tomorrow.

8.30 p.m.

Heavy rains in Chennai due to Cyclone Mandous

7.34 p.m.

DPH instructs officials to take up preparatory measures ahead of cyclone landfall

In view of Cyclone Mandous, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has instructed all deputy directors of health services to take preparatory measures.

In a communication, the Director of Public Health told the district officers to review low-lying places in hospitals and shift patients from such places and to ensure uninterrupted power supply to medical institutions, particularly intensive care units, critical care units, newborn intensive care units, operation theatres and cold chain points.

The officers were instructed to monitor and take necessary action to control acute diarrheal diseases (ADD). After the cyclone, they should continuously monitor persons in health facilities and camps for occurrence of syndrome conditions, such as acute febrile illness, ADD, influenza-like illnesses, jaundice and acute encephalitis.

7.27 p.m.

Water released from three major city reservoirs as heavy rain lashes catchment areas

For the second time this northeast monsoon, the Water Resources Department on Friday opened the floodgates of the three major reservoirs on the outskirts of Chennai even as heavy rain lashed the catchment areas.

The department, in coordination with the Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram administrations, opened the floodgates around Friday noon to allow a minimal amount of water to flow out from Chembarambakkam, Red Hills and Poondi reservoirs.

About 100 cusecs of water was discharged from each reservoir as a precautionary measure and in expectation of more inflow.

7.15 p.m.

Update from the Regional Meteorological Centre Chennai

7.05 p.m.

Krishnagiri, Nilgiris, Dharmapuri schools, colleges closed tomorrow

Holiday declared for schools and colleges in Krishnagiri, Nilgiris, and Dharmapuri district tomorrow.

6.35 p.m.

Annamalai Univeristy postpones exam

As per the direction of the district administration, University examinations scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday the 10th December 2022 is postponed and the revised date will be announced later.- The Hindu

6.25 p.m.

Kallakurichi schools, colleges closed tomorrow

Holiday declared for schools and colleges in Kallakurichi district tomorrow

5.40 p.m.

Several flights cancelled at Chennai airport due to cyclone Mandous

AAI has given the list of flights cancelled at Chennai airport due to adverse weather on 9 December @THChennai#Chennai#Chennaiairport#Mandous#Chennairainspic.twitter.com/kg60DHRRfW — Sunitha Sekar (@SunithaSekar) December 9, 2022

Over 15 flights to various destinations, both domestic and international, were cancelled at Chennai airport owing to adverse weather conditions that prevailed in the city because of cyclone Mandous.

According to officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI), domestic flights arriving from and departing to destinations including Thoothukudi, Cuddapah, Bengaluru, Mysore, Madurai, Vijayawada, Mangaluru, Kozhikode, Tiruchi, Hubli and Kannur were cancelled. In the international terminal too, flights which were bound for Abu Dhabhi and Colombo were cancelled.- The Hindu

5.34 p.m.

Cyclone Mandous to cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during Friday midnight and early hours of Saturday: IMD

The cyclonic storm Mandous moved northwestwards with a speed of 14 kmph and lay centered over Southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamilnadu and Puducherry coasts, about 350 km north of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 250 km north-northeast of Jaffna (Sri Lanka), 135 km southeast of Mamallapuram and about 170 km south-southeast of Chennai.

It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota around Mamallapuram as a cyclonic storm with a maximum wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph during Friday midnight and early hours of Saturday : IMD

5.27 p.m.

DoTE, Anna University postpones exams

Directorate of Technical Education has postponed exams scheduled for December 10 to December 17. Meanwhile. Anna University has postponed its end semester exam which was scheduled for tomorrow Revised date to be announced later- The Hindu

5.10 p.m.

12 shelters readied near coastal hamlets in Villupuram district

District Collector D. Mohan undertook an inspection of coastal hamlets in Villupuram district to review the preparedness ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Mandous, which is expected to cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the adjoining Andhra Pradesh coasts around Mamallapuram at about midnight on Friday.

Mr. Mohan reiterated an appeal to the public to stay indoors till the cyclone had passed and to follow the instructions issued by the administration.

4.50 p.m.

Bus operations to be stopped on ECR, Mamallapuram, before and after landfall

The Tamil Nadu Transport Department will not be operating buses when Cyclone Mandous makes landfall around Mamallapuram on Friday night.

Trasnport Minister, S.S. Sivasankar, in a press release, has said that all bus operations would be stopped during the cyclone’s crossing the coast —two hours before and after—in and around Mamallapuram and on East Coast Road as part of safety measures. He also directed senior officials the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and the Villupuram State Transport Corporation to coordinate with the Revenue Department and police officials of Chengalpattu district administration to help safeguard the public from any mishaps- The Hindu

4 p.m.

Holiday declared for educational institutions tomorrow

On account of Cyclone Mandous, holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Vellore and Ranipet districts tomorrow (December 10).

3.30 p.m.

Rescue teams on standby at Chennai

In case of cyclone-related grievances and emergencies, residents of Greater Chennai Corporation may contact the helpline numbers at 044-25619206, 044-25619207, 044-25619208 or 1913.

2 p.m.

Eight houses washed away in Puducherry’s Pillaichavady

Eight houses were washed away as high tide hit the Pillaichavady coast near Kalapet on Friday morning under the impact of Cyclone Mandous.

Revenue officials said the houses were not inhabited as the families had been allotted houses in the Tsunami quarters.

The houses were in a dilapidated condition due to rampant erosion of the coast, and were unable to withstand the impact of the high tide and the incessant downpour, and therefore, caved in.

The incident triggered panic among the residents who resorted to a road blockade on the East Coast Road, demanding the construction of groynes to prevent sea erosion.

On receiving this information, Kalapet MLA P.M.L. Kalyanasundaram held talks with the agitators but they refused to budge. Traffic was disrupted on the ECR for over an hour due to the protest — S. Prasad

1.15 p.m.

Puducherry braces for Cyclone Mandous

On Friday, Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy visited the beach, Kurussukuppam and Pillayichavadi to assess cyclone preparedness. He advised people not to venture into sea and directed police to keep vigil along the beach.

The Puducherry Tourism Development Corporation has declared holiday for its staff in the water sports division and restaurants run by the entity near beaches and backwaters.

The administration has set up 238 relief camps and made preparations to provide food for 75,000 people per day in case of any necessity to evacuate people. Branches of trees fell on Bussy Street, Kamaraj Nagar, Saram areas. There were reports of sea water entering the coastal hamlets near Kurussukuppam and Vaithikuppam areas.

Two teams of National Disaster Response Force have been kept on standby in Puducherry. Another team, has been stationed in Karaikal region to meet any emergency situation arising out of the cyclone — Rajesh B. Nair

12.50 pm

169 relief centres set up in Chennai

A total of 12 trees have been uprooted in Chennai city. As many as 169 relief centres and 882 pumps have been kept ready in Chennai ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Mandous on Friday midnight — Aloysius Xavier Lopez

12.15 p.m.

Water released from Chennai reservoirs

Around noon, 100 cusecs of water were discharged through the floodgates of Chembarambakkam, Red Hills and Poondi reservoirs in Chennai — K. Lakshmi

Release of surplus water from Chembarambakkam reservoir

12 p.m.

Wooden pathway for the differently-abled damaged at Marina beach

The exclusive, permanent pathway built at the Marina beach in Chennai to enable access for persons with disabilities and that was inaugurated less than a fortnight ago (on November 27, 2022), was left damaged due to rough seas in view of approaching Cyclone Mandous.

The ramp, said to be the first-of-its-kind in India, has been built using three types of wood — babool, red meranti and Brazilian timber. The facility, established by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), has been developed with funding from Singara Chennai 2.0 at an estimated cost of ₹1.14 crore.

The 3-metre-wide pathway with a total length of 263 metres leads to a 22-metre-wide deck for the differently-abled persons as well as senior citizens to view the sea.

11.40 am

Fire and Rescue Services from Vellore moves to Chengalpattu

Fire and Rescue Services personnel in Vellore got ready to move to the neighbouring Chengalpattu district along with their equipment, on December 9, 2022, in view of Cyclone Mandous

11 a.m.

Streetlight poles damaged at Chennai

Gusty winds and intermittent rains lashing Chennai led to streetlight poles falling early on Friday, on a road in Madipakkam, Chennai.

At 5.30 a.m., the residents of 13th street, Kuberan Nagar Extension found that at least four poles had fallen, two of them touching high-tension cables, hanging above. The poles had also become entangled in the cables of telecom/internet service providers.

S. Chandran, a resident of the street said, “I was shocked to see the poles falling just in front of my house early this morning. I made a call to the toll-free number of the electricity department and later to the Chennai Corporation. The staff of Chennai Corporation came and removed the poles after snapping the power.”

The movement of vehicles and early morning walkers was affected due to the fallen poles, he said — R. Sivaraman

10:45 a.m.

Rough sea at Puducherry

10:33 a.m.

The weather warning downgraded to orange and yellow colour codes for Saturday

The weather warning has been downgraded to orange and yellow colour codes for Saturday. Light to moderate rains may occur at most places on Saturday.

Severe cyclonic storm Mandous is set to weaken into a cyclone, as it heads towards the north Tamil Nadu coast, and makes landfall around Mamallapuram between midnight on Friday and the early hours of Saturday.

10:27 a.m.

Anchored boat capsizes in Ramanathapuram

9:44 a.m.

Chennai fishermen stay off the seas

9:34 a.m.

Chennai civic body issues precautionary measures, shuts parks, playgrounds

As the ‘Mandous Cyclone’ is likely to become severe and gather more intensity by Friday morning, the Greater Chennai Corporation issued precautionary measures and ordered to close all parks and playgrounds till further notice.

The Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner had a discussion with officials regarding precautionary measures to be taken in view Mandous Cyclone.

Chennai Corporation also asked people not to visit beaches tomorrow and also asked them to park cars in open areas and not under trees.

Meanwhile, all the schools and colleges will be closed on Friday in Puducherry and Karaikal in view of cyclone Mandous, said Education Minister A Namassivayam.— ANI

9:21 a.m.

Residential areas in Chennai inundated

9:02 a.m.

Water to be released from reservoirs

Water Resources Department plans to release 100 cusecs from Red Hills reservoir at 12 noon today as a precautionary measure. The department is expecting more inflow from catchment areas due to approaching Cyclone Mandous. At present, the reservoir is receiving an inflow of around 140 cusecs.

About 100 cusecs of water would be released from Chembarambakkam and Poondi reservoirs at noon. Water Resources Department has started releasing 100 cusecs from Porur lake as well since this morning

9 a.m.

Rain lashes Chennai

8:57 a.m.

Gusts along Marina beach

8:53 a.m.

Holiday declared for schools and colleges

Dindigul Collector declared holiday for schools and colleges in Sirumalai and Kodaikanal regions. Also, holiday was declared today for Krishnagiri Education district, which includes schools in Kaveripattinam, Mathur, Bargur, and Krishnagiri.

For schools in Theni district and schools and colleges in Karur and Thoothukudi district, holidays were announced.