Cyclone Mandous crosses T.N. coast triggering heavy downpour, gusty winds

December 10, 2022 10:29 am | Updated 10:29 am IST - CHENNAI

Cyclone Mandous crossed the north Tamil Nadu coast close to Mamallapuram around midnight on Friday, triggering heavy to very heavy rains in Chennai and neighbouring districts, as well as gusty surface winds.

Heavy rains pounded several areas in and around Chennai since late on Friday. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data till 5.30 a.m. on Saturday, Kattupakkam in Kancheepuram received very heavy rains of 16 cm. Those in Chennai Nungambakkam recorded 11.1 cm, Hindustan University 11 cm and Meenambakkam, 11.5 cm.

Many other automated weather stations and rain gauges too received intense rains. They include Madhavaram 8.7 cm; Puzhal, Tiruttani, Poonamallee 10 cm each; Villivakkam 6.2 cm, Kancheepuram ACS College 9.7 cm, Kancheepuram Sathyabama University 7.2 cm, YMCA Nandanam 8.3 cm, MRC Nagar 6.2cm and NIOT Pallikaranai 7.2 cm.

Several other districts in north Tamil Nadu received light to moderate rains.

Strong winds bring down trees

Howling winds through the night disrupted power supply in many areas till Saturday morning and brought down trees.

Mandous emerged as a strong cyclone as it maintained a wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85kmph. It moved at a speed of 12 kmph and made landfall between 11.30 p.m. on Friday and 1.30 a.m. on Saturday.

The system, which weakened to a deep depression over north coastal areas, will continue to move nearly west-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a depression by Saturday noon.

Rain bands may shift to north interior parts of Tamil Nadu as the system moves further inland.

Light to moderate rains on Saturday

On Saturday, light to moderate rains may continue over most places with heavy to very heavy rains experienced in isolated areas of north TN.

Gusty surface winds of 70-75 kmph were recorded in places like Nungambakkam and Tirur of Tiruvallur district as the cyclone made its landfall. Sea conditions may be rough on Saturday too.

Chennai’s reservoirs too received heavy rains and had heavy inflows. However, water discharge from Chembarambakkam, Poondi and Red Hills reservoirs were maintained at 100 cusecs as of 6 a.m on Saturday.