Cyclone Mandous: CM Stalin takes stock of situation

December 09, 2022 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

A few hours before the expected landfall of cyclone Mandous near Mamallapuram, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) at Ezhilagam complex in Chennai and reviewed the precautionary measures being taken by the authorities in various places.

Addressing the media, Mr. Stalin said his government was continuously taking steps to protect the people from the rain and gusty winds. Monitoring officers had been deputed, and they had visited vulnerable areas, he said, adding that the Chief Secretary had also held a review meeting with the Collectors.

“In some cases, people have been moved to relief camps. In some places, the need to do so has not arisen,” he said.

Mr. Stalin interacted with senior officials in Chengalpattu and other districts through videoconference and enquired about the prevailing situation.

Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy and Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran accompanied the Chief Minister.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Ramachandran said that over 120 personnel attached to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) had been deputed to Chengalpattu district, which is expected to witness a considerable impact due to the cyclone.

Over 470 personnel of NDRF and SDRF had been deputed to Chengalpattu, Chennai, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvarur and Villupuram.

A total of 512 fishing boats on the eastern coast had returned safely, while 459 on the western coast were safe, he said. Over 5,090 relief centres and 121 multi-purpose halls were being readied, the Minister said.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu had also chaired a meeting of officials at SEOC to review the precautionary measures being taken in view of the cyclone.

He also virtually interacted with the Collectors of coastal districts in northern Tamil Nadu, where the cyclone is expected to have a considerable impact. Commissioner of Revenue Administration S.K. Prabakar, Public Secretary D. Jagannathan and Director - Disaster Management S.A. Raman were present.

