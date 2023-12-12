Cyclone damage minimal because of Tamil Nadu government’s efforts, says Central team

December 12, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Chennai

A Central team that visited Chennai on Tuesday to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Michaung said the damage to lives, livelihoods, cattle and infrastructure was minimal because of the State government’s efforts.

“The airport reopened fast. Power and mobile connections were restored quickly. Hospitals and schools started functioning. There are problems for the citizens. We [will] try to figure out the extent of the damage and loss, and how the Central government can help in the recovery process,” said Kunal Satyarthi, advisor (policy and plan), National Disaster Management Authority, who is leading the six-member team.

The State government officials explained the situation to the Central team with photographs and maps. Mr. Satyarthi also inquired about the availability of culverts that would drain the water.

“I am nobody to certify the Tamil Nadu government’s efforts. I have come here based on a request by the State government to the Centre. The Home Minister makes sure we reach the place when there is a problem, not later,” he said, after visiting flood-affected places in Chennai and neighbouring areas.

When asked whether he had any suggestions for the State government, he said the team had started inspecting the damage and losses, and was trying to understand the situation. “Then, we will decide the recommendations we could make to the Centre,” he said.

Mr. Satyarthi said it was an unusual situation of heavy rainfall, and also a situation where a cyclone was moving parallel to the coast.

“The amount of rainfall in a piece of land that is 5,000 sq. km was enormous. This was a natural phenomenon that occurred that night. The sea was on high tide, and the water discharge system could not take that much water into the sea. Unfortunately, the people of Chennai had to suffer. We are looking at what that particular phenomenon was that led to the damage,” he said.

When asked about the feedback the team had received from the public, he said there was 44 hours of water stagnation, and people on the ground floor faced problems including the loss of belongings.

“This is unfortunate. But you can play a very limited role during such a weather condition. We should be better prepared. The government had an early warning system in place. We had a once-in-a-hundred-year unusual phenomenon,” he said.

He also appreciated the officials of Tamil Nadu, particularly Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, who had travelled on a boat to reach flood-affected people.