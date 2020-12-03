Tamil Nadu
03 December 2020 15:31 IST
Watch | Cyclone Burevi: Scenes from Pamban
Updated: 03 December 2020 15:36 IST
A video on cyclone Burevi that is likely to move west-northwestwards and emerge into Gulf of Mannar
A deep depression over the south-west Bay of Bengal has intensified into cyclonic storm ‘Burevi’. Heavy rains lash T.N., Puducherry as cyclonic storm Burevi nears. According to the Indian Meteorological Department ‘Burevi’ lays centred over north Sri Lanka and adjoining Gulf of Mannar, and 310 km east-northeast of Kanniyakumari.
