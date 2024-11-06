Cyclist dies after portico of a building collapses on him near Katpadi

A 70-year-old cyclist died after the portico of a dilapidated building collapsed on him on Chittoor - Cuddalore Highway at Dharapadavedu village near Katpadi in Vellore on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as A. Baskar, a resident of Kilithampatarai village near Katpadi. Initial inquiry revealed that Baskar was an agricultural worker and a beneficiary under the Old Age Pension Scheme of the State government. He was pedaling his cycle on the stretch to go to the Revenue Inspector(RI) in Katpadi to inquire about his monthly pension when the portico of the building suddenly collapsed on him. He died on the spot.

Based on the alert, Katpadi police inspected the spot and shifted the body to Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore. A case was registered against the building owner A. Sahib, 50. The police said that Sahib was running a hardware shop in the 1943-built-building. They also said the building was among 16 structures identified by State Highways for demolition to widen the stretch. A probe is underway.