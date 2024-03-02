GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cycle rally organised to raise awareness about elections

March 02, 2024 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - CHENNAI:

The Hindu Bureau
Satyabrata Sahoo, Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu, organised ‘Election Cyclothon’ 

In an effort to encourage citizens to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and raise awareness, Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu, organised ‘Election Cyclothon’ in Chennai, as part of plans to organise several outdoor campaign activities.

The cycle rally began from Chennai Light House at 6 a.m. and ended in Officer’s Colony, Pallavaram around 8 a.m.

Tamil Nadu CEO Satyabrata Sahoo said that Election Commission would soon make an announcement regarding the bye-elections in Tirukkoyilur assembly constituency, which fell vacant after DMK leader K. Ponmudy was convicted in a disproportionate assets case, and in Vilavancode assembly constituency, whose MLA S. Vijayadharani, recently jumped ship from the Congress to the BJP.

