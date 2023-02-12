ADVERTISEMENT

Cycle rally on road safety held in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

February 12, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

It was held to commemorate International Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons Day

The Hindu Bureau

Over 1,500 persons participated in the rally held on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A cycle rally on the need to wear helmets and seat belts was held in nine locations on Sunday. Over 1,500 persons participated in the rally in Chennai, Vellore, Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruchi, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Puducherry to commemorate International Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons Day.

The Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of India (AOMSI), Tamil Nadu and Puducherry branch, along with the Asoan Association (AOMS), organised the rally. AOMSI TN and Puducherry branch’s honorary State secretary K. Arun Kumar said 61.4% of facial and jaw bone injuries were caused by road accidents and could be prevented by wearing helmet and seat belts.

S. Inigo Irudayaraj, Tiruchi (East) MLA, flagged off the event in Chennai and Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu distributed pamphlets on road safety and felicitated the participants.

