Cycle expedition flagged off at INS Rajali in Arakkonam

Published - August 04, 2024 07:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A cycle expedition titled Rajaji Cycle Expedition 2024 was flagged by T. Jeyaseelan, Controller of Defence Accounts, at INS Rajali in Arakkonam town on Sunday.

RANIPET

According to a press release, a team of 25 Naval personnel from INS Rajali will pedal from Arakkonam to Visakhapatnam, covering a distance of around 900 kms. They will reach the coastal town on August 15 coinciding with Independence Day. On the occasion, Commodore Kapil Mehta, commanding officer, INS Rajali, was present, the release said.

