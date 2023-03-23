Cyber wing recovers ₹1.5 lakh lost by man in fraudulent transaction

March 23, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Cyber Crime wing of the Tirupattur district police has recovered ₹1.5 lakh, which was lost in a fraudulent online transaction by a resident of Vaniyambadi recently.

Tirupattur SP K.S. Balla Krisshnan returned the money to the victim on Thursday. It was said that the victim was asked to update details of his PAN through a fraudulent link, sent by an unknown gang. After clicking on the link, the victim realised that he had lost money from his bank account. Immediately, he contacted the cyber crime helpline (1930) and filed a complaint. A team, led by ADSP K. Pushparaj, recovered the lost money from a fraudulent account.