‘Cyber terrorism’ case against man for FB clip on cow slaughter

A case of ‘cyber terrorism’ has been registered against a man for posting a video clip on Facebook on cow slaughter here in Denkanikottai. The police registered the case under Section 66 F of the IT Act (committing the offence of cyber terrorism) and Section 153 (A) of IPC (promoting enmity between groups) based on a complaint from Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Tuesday. The man in the video, Sadiq Basha, 26, a butcher who deals with beef in Denkanikottai, had posted the clip on his Facebook account. The 12-second video clip has Sadiq Basha holding a severed head of a cow and a sword and stifling a giggle even as he promised revenge against cow vigilantes. The videographer is seen prompting the Urdu words even as Mr. Basha is seen laughing.

Following this, Ranganath, district secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and members of other Hindu outfits filed a police complaint saying that the video was offensive to the ‘cow-worshiping tradition’ of Hindus.

“A complaint was given four days ago, but the police said they will consult a government lawyer before filing the FIR. However, they filed an FIR after the intervention of a BJP State functionary from Hosur,” said a source in a Hindu outfit.