ADVERTISEMENT

Cyber crime police in Kallakurichi recover ₹15.54 lakh lost by man in online scam

Published - May 14, 2024 04:30 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

Police said the man had a lost of a total sum of ₹26.18 lakh to online fraudsters

The Hindu Bureau

Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena handing the money lost by a victim in an online investment scam and recovered by the cyber crime police on Monday, May 14, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sleuths attached to the cyber crime wing of the Kallakurichi district police have recovered ₹15.54 lakh, which a 47-year-old man lost in an online investment scam.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, the victim, William Suresh Kumar of Elavanasur Kottai, lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police, stating that he had lost ₹26.18 lakh after he followed steps outlined by an online investment platform. The cyber crime police began an investigation, and the bank account of the person who was involved in the fraud frozen. The suspect was traced in Hyderabad and the police recovered ₹15.54 lakh of the ₹26.18 lakh that had been swindled. Police said a few more persons were involved in the scam and they were being traced..

Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena handed over the money to Mr. Suresh Kumar on Monday, May 13, 2024.

T.N. Cyber Crime issues advisory on new investment scam 

The cyber crime police have cautioned people against falling for such online trading and investment scams. They said several people have lost money to such scamsters. People should not respond to unwanted/suspicious links or messages that they receive on their mobile phones. Once people respond to such links, they may get trapped. People, who lose their money through online scams, have been advised to report such incidents immediately to the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US