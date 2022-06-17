CWMA’s meeting postponed to June 23

June 17, 2022 01:04 IST

‘Decision taken in the light of Karnataka govt.’s request’

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), whose decision to discuss the Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project attracted opposition from Tamil Nadu, has decided to postpone the meeting that was scheduled for Friday to June 23.

The decision has been taken in the light of the request of the Karnataka government for postponement as the authorities would be busy with the preparations for the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the State on June 20 and 21, according to Saumitra Kumar Haldar, chairman of the Authority.

Mr. Haldar told The Hindu that it would be a hybrid meeting, even though he would like every member of the CWMA to be present in-person.

On Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to Mr. Modi, requesting him to instruct the Ministry of Jal Shakthi to advise the chief of the CWMA to desist from taking up any discussion on the Mekedatu project until the issues were heard and decided by the Supreme Court. On June 7, the State also filed another application in the Court regarding the project. Mr. Stalin contended that the Authority’s move to discuss this issue, “which is beyond its scope even before our applications are heard by the Supreme Court, is an attempt to subvert the earlier verdict of the Court.”

Meanwhile, the AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, in a statement, expressed his opposition to the Authority taking up the project for discussion. He urged Mr. Stalin to take all the steps to have the proposed discussion stalled.

The AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran wanted Ministers for Water Resources and Law, Duraimurugan and S. Regupathy, along with all the MPs to camp in New Delhi and prevent the Authority from discussing the matter.

The president of Thamizhaga Cauvery Farmers’ Association, P.R. Pandian, presented a petition to the Authority, reiterating the State’s stand against the discussion. He also held a demonstration near the office of the Authority in New Delhi.