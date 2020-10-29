CWMA takes stock of Cauvery water realisation

The meeting was chaired by R.K. Jain, chairman of the Central Water Commission

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Thursday took stock of the realisation of Tamil Nadu’s share of water, as per the 2018 judgement of the Supreme Court.

Chaired by R.K. Jain, chairman of the Central Water Commission (CWC), the meeting was attended by representatives of all the basin States – Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala – and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

An official of the State government said the subject of the Mekedatu dam project was neither listed in the agenda nor raised during the day’s deliberations.

As per the data provided by the CWC, Tamil Nadu received around 157 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) of water between June 1 and October 27 whereas its share for the period was about 141 tmc ft, marking an excess of 16 tmc ft. In October, the State recorded nearly 37 tmc ft against the due of 18 tmc ft.

On Thursday morning, the Mettur dam, the principal storage point of Tamil Nadu for the Cauvery water, stood at 100.73 ft against the full reservoir level of 120 ft. Its storage was 65.79 tmc ft against the capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. The dam registered an inflow of 9,333 cusecs while its discharge was 9,900 cusecs including 9,000 cusecs through the river and 900 through the canal.