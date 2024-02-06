CWC is better placed to decide on Mekedatu and Vennar projects, says CWMA chairman

February 06, 2024 11:48 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - Chennai

Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) chairman S.K. Haldar on Tuesday defended the Authority’s decision to refer back the Vennar sub-basin improvement project along with the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project to the Central Water Commission (CWC) for further action.

Mr. Haldar told The Hindu over phone that the move was based on a decision taken at one of the previous meetings of the Authority [held in December 2022] that “as a matter of principle,” both the Vennar and Mekedatu projects or any other project would be treated “on the same footing.” Besides, the CWC, with its multi-disciplinary machinery, was well equipped to examine any irrigation project from all angles.

Proposed by the Karnataka government, the ₹9,000-crore balancing reservoir at Mekedatu on the inter-State border envisages impounding of 67.15 tmc ft(thousand million cubic feet) and generation of 400 MW of electricity. The project concerning Vennar sub-basin in Cauvery delta of Tamil Nadu marks the second phase of an existing scheme, for which the State government has taken a loan from the Asian Development Bank. The first phase of the project was carried out during 2016-22. Estimated to cost ₹1,560 crore, the second phase aims at protecting coastal districts from cyclones; reduce flood risks that otherwise get worse by climate change; improve the distribution of water for irrigation and prevent seawater intrusion in the Vennar sub-basin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Explaining why the CWMA, in the first instance, took up the two projects for discussion, he pointed out that the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti had sought the Authority’s view. “While Karnataka’s project at Mekedatu has been pending with us for over four years, Tamil Nadu’s project on Vennar has been with us for two years.”. Unlike in a government department where “decisions are taken in a linear manner,” the Authority had been arriving at decisions through a consensual approach or by a majority.

Asked how the Vennar sub-basin project, which would improve irrigation efficiency, could be clubbed with a project of building a reservoir (Mekedatu), Mr. Haldar replied that “we must encourage this kind of projects” which would improve the efficiency of irrigation systems and eventually lead to making additional quantum of water available that could be used for other purposes or uses. “However, in the Authority, it is not just my opinion but that of a majority of the members that matters,” he observed and added that divergent views were expressed on the projects.

A perusal of the minutes of the Authority’s meeting on February 1 revealed that Tamil Nadu, represented by its Additional Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Sandeep Saxena, opposed the Mekedatu project which, it argued, “is detrimental to Tamil Nadu.” Pointing out that the CWMA was meant for ensuring the implementation of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal’s final award, as modified by the Supreme Court in 2018, Dr. Saxena contended that Mekedatu, being “a new project,” was not included in the award of the Tribunal. However, his Karnataka counterpart, Rakesh Singh, argued that the Supreme Court had not given “any stay or directions” on cases filed by Tamil Nadu. Also, Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta communicated to the Authority in May 2022 that the CWMA could “discuss and deliberate” the project.

In Thanjavur, a group of farmers, led by P.R. Pandian, burnt a copy of the minutes of the Authority’s February 1 meeting, as the farmers’ demand of the Authority rejecting the Mekedatu project was not met with. Instead, the Authority, according to the protesters, had taken a stand in favour of the project.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.