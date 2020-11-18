C.Ve. Shanmugam takes a dig at Stalin

CHENNAI

18 November 2020 00:10 IST

Joining row with DMK president M.K. Stalin who demanded the resignation of Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam over awarding quarry licence to a relative of an AIADMK MLA, Mr. Shanmugam on Tuesday said there was no law that barred family members or relatives of public servants from taking part and winning tender bids.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Shanmugam went on to take a dig at Mr. Stalin for not having thought through the allegation before levelling it against him. Mr. Shanmugam also questioned the awarding of tenders to DMK MPs, MLAs and others, who were also former Ministers.

The AIADMK strongman in Villupuram district also recalled the arrest of DMK leader K. Ponmudi, who during the erstwhile DMK regime, had allegedly granted a licence to his son and incumbent Kallakurichi MP Gautham Sigamani when his father was holding the mines and minerals portfolio. The case was still pending, he said.

Mr. Shanmugam also pointed out that the DMK general secretary Duraimurugan's daughter-in-law had obtained a quarry licence recently. "Hypothetically speaking, even if we are in the wrong, will he [Mr. Stalin] ask his DMK MLAs to resign for the same charge?" Mr. Shanmugam asked.

Mr. Stalin had alleged that the son of Vanur AIADMK MLA was granted a quarry licence illegally at the behest of Mr. Shanmugam holding the mines and minerals portfolio and went on to demand his resignation over the charge.

To another query on whether the State government's inquiry against Anna University Vice-Chancellor M.K. Surappa over several irregularities, including financial transactions, needed the Governor's approval, Mr. Shanmugam replied in the negative.

“One should not mix up the post of Governor and the post of Chancellor. The Governor is the constitutional head of the State whereas his position as the Chancellor [of a university] is a responsibility. One should not mix up statutory powers with that of the Constitutional head," Mr. Shanmugam clarified.