C.Ve. Shanmugam meets Election Commission officials

His meeting pertains to party’s general council resolution

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 21, 2022 22:33 IST

C.Ve. Shanmugam

AIADMK Rajya Sabha member C.Ve. Shanmugam on Wednesday met the officials of the Election Commission of India in Delhi and sought an update on its decision regarding the resolution passed on July 11 general council meeting in which Edappadi K. Palaniswami was elected interim general secretary and O. Panneerselvam was expelled from the primary membership.

“We have already submitted affidavits in support of Mr. Palaniswami’s leadership. We also apprised the Election Commission of verdict of the Division Bench of Madras High Court in favour of Mr. Palaniswami. We sought an update from them on uploading the details on their website,” he told reporters after the meeting.

Mr. Shanmugam said the Election Commission had assured him that it would consider the request.

He also contended that while over 2,500 general council members backed Mr. Palaniswami’s leadership and evidence had been submitted to the Election Commission, Mr. Panneerselvam had not submitted any evidence about members backing him.

