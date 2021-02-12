Cut prices of petrol and diesel: Stalin

CHENNAI

People afraid that the price of petrol will touch ₹100 a litre: DMK president

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday urged the Centre to cut the tax on petroleum products to pave the way for reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel.

In a statement here, he said people were afraid that the price of petrol would touch ₹100 a litre and the hike would have a terrible bearing on the prices of essential commodities. “People have been severely affected by the effects of COVID-19 and the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel has proved a double-whammy for them,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said that though the price of crude oil in the international market was under control, the prices of petrol and diesel were increasing in India and the price of petrol had touched an unprecedented ₹90 a litre.

“Under the dynamic policies of the Centre, the prices of petrol and diesel should be fixed on the basis of price of the international market. But their prices have been increasing in the last six years after the BJP came to power,” he said.