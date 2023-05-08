Cut-off marks for B.Com, allied subjects rise but could fall for engineering courses

May 08, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST

The competition for commerce stream has got tougher with more students scoring centum in the four core subjects. Colleges will see higher cut-off for B. Com and allied subjects.

While 5,678 have scored full marks in commerce as many as 6,573 have scored centum in accountancy. Business mathematics has the lower number of centum at 1,334. As many as 1,760 candidates have scored full marks in commerce and in computer applications 4,051 candidates have scored centum.

Education consultant Jayaprakash Gandhi said this year the cut off for B. Com could be centum in most sought-after colleges. Lillian I. Jasper, principal of Women’s Christian College, said: “Sometimes we have 45 students with 100% cut-off and it is difficult.”

Lalitha Balakrishnan, principal of MOP Vaishnav College, anticipated that the cut-off could be 97-98% but may not fall below 96% for B. Com.

The demand for Computer Science, Data Science, and BCA is high at D.G. Vaishnav College. “Very few opt for Basic Sciences such as Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Botany,” said its principal Santhosh Baboo. A few people move to life sciences, he added.

The cut-off for engineering could range from 0.5 marks to 9 marks, said Ashwin R., an independent analyst, citing the low number of centums in mathematics. “It is a third of what students scored last year,” he added.

The cut-off for admission to agriculture could fall for candidates with PCMB as there are fewer centums in mathematics. More centums in chemistry and biology would push up cut-off for pure science courses, fishery science, veterinary sciences and nursing courses.

But engineering branches in these sciences could fall as compared to last year, he estimated.

Educators have attributed fewer centums in mathematics and physics to online classes during COVID-19.

According to Mr. Gandhi, State board students may have an edge over CBSE students in engineering admission as the CBSE question papers for mthematics, physics and chemistry were challenging.

A heartening feature, he said, is the narrowing of the pass percentage gap between boys and girls. This year the difference in the pass percentage point was 4.93 as against 5.36 last year; and 5.4 in 2020. In 2019 it was 5.