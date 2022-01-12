‘Cut cost of COVID test’

The cost of a COVID-19 test is higher in Tamil Nadu when compared to many other States, and it should be capped at ₹500 so that more people will come forward to get themselves tested for the infection, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss said on Tuesday.

Mr. Ramadoss said the rate for Covid-19 tests in States such as Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi and Rajasthan was fixed at Rs. 500. Andhra Pradesh, he said, had the lowest rate at Rs. 475.

“But Tamil Nadu which has advanced in medical facilities is charging higher rates. While testing is free in government labs, those who want to get tested voluntarily in government labs are charged Rs. 550. Private labs in Tamil Nadu are charging Rs. 900 per test while the rate is Rs. 600 at the Chennai airport. These are very high rates,” the MP said.

He added 1.35 lakh tests had been conducted on Monday in the State which was quite less and at least 3 lakh tests must be conducted every day so that those who test positive can be isolated and the spread of the virus can be prevented.