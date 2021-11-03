Customs officials seize 400-year-old idol in Chennai

The brass idol was about to be exported

Chennai Air Cargo Customs has seized a 130 kg brass Nrithya Ganapathi idol, which is said to be over 400 years old, when it was about to be exported from a house in Kancheepuram. This is the largest idol seized by the Customs so far. After receiving information, officials began checking the export consignments and discovered the 5.25 ft tall idol.

Investigation revealed that an exporter from Chennai had sent it to Kancheepuram to treat it based on the requirements of his client and facilitate its smuggling abroad, said a press release.

ASI officials called

The Customs called the experts from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to examine the idol. After taking a look at the iconographic details of the idol, the experts from the ASI said the idol could belong to the Vijayanagara-Nayak period and would be nearly 400 years old.

The seized idol is not registered with ASI under the Antiquities and Art Treasures Act. Further investigations are on.