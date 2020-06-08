Customs launches faceless assessment practice

To promote the ease of doing business, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has brought in faceless assessment and it has been launched now in Chennai and Bengaluru customs zones which will be expanded to airports, ports, inland container depots by the end of the year, according to a press release.
The aim is to have anonymity, transparency and uniformity in assessment practices, the release said.
On Monday, ‘Turant Suvidha Kendra’, a dedicated cell created to help the trading community to finish the formalities required for faceless assessment, was inaugurated by the Principal Chief Commissioner of Customs, Chennai Customs Zone, Vasa Seshagiri Rao. It will be functional at the first floor of the Customs House and an Assistant Commissioner of Customs, superintendent and an examining officer will handle it.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.