Tamil Nadu

Customs launches faceless assessment practice

Move aimed to promote ease of doing business, says release

To promote the ease of doing business, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has brought in faceless assessment and it has been launched now in Chennai and Bengaluru customs zones which will be expanded to airports, ports, inland container depots by the end of the year, according to a press release.

The aim is to have anonymity, transparency and uniformity in assessment practices, the release said.

On Monday, ‘Turant Suvidha Kendra’, a dedicated cell created to help the trading community to finish the formalities required for faceless assessment, was inaugurated by the Principal Chief Commissioner of Customs, Chennai Customs Zone, Vasa Seshagiri Rao. It will be functional at the first floor of the Customs House and an Assistant Commissioner of Customs, superintendent and an examining officer will handle it.

