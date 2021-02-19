Customers seldom even provide a glass of water to LPG delivery men, laments Court

The Madras High Court on Friday closed a public interest litigation petition which complained of domestic LPG cylinder delivery men behaving in an unruly manner with customers by demanding a fixed amount of money towards tips, despite the delivery cost getting covered in the bill amount.
Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy closed the case after recording the submission of oil marketing companies that an effective mechanism was already in place to lodge complaints and that appropriate action was being taken on such complaints.
Agreeing with the litigant that there could be some unruly delivery men who might refuse to complete the delivery on non-payment of tips, just as there are customers who are difficult to handle, the judges emphasised the need to consider the physical pain undergone by the labourers who deliver the cylinders.
The Bench said the delivery men, who brave the sweltering summer heat to deliver cylinders to every nook and corner, were seldom offered a glass of water or a place to sit for a while. It was probably in the Indian psyche to not respect the dignity of manual labour, the judges lamented.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath