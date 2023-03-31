Custodial ‘torture’ by suspended IPS officer: Five give statement in SHRC

March 31, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Five persons who were among the victims of alleged custodial torture by suspended IPS officer Balveer Singh appeared before the inquiring officer in the State Human Rights Commission's (SHRC) office on Greenways Road in Chennai on Friday.

A source said the five were being enquired and statements were being recorded. The Commission had earlier directed its Investigation Division to probe the charge of police excess by Mr. Singh against whom several allegations of police excess during his tenure as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district were levelled.

On Friday, Arappor Iyakkam, in a complaint addressed Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu sought registration of a first information report and arrest of Mr. Singh and all other police personnel involved.

"Arrest of all the police officials involved is necessary in this case as there is already pressure on the victims from police to retract statements. The victims should also be given sufficient protection from threats," it said.

It also urged that the Section 164 statement of all the victims should be secured before a magistrate as soon as possible and a time-bound investigation and prosecution should be ensured. All the police officials involved in the incident should be suspended from service and thereafter dismissed, it added.

Following allegations of severe nature levelled against Mr. Singh, the 2020 batch IPS officer was shifted from his post as ASP, Ambasamudram, and eventually placed under suspension.