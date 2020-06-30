Custodial deaths: Stalin wonders why CM is ‘inert’

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday wondered why Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami “remains inert” on the Thoothukudi custodial deaths when he had the duty to save people from those who misused their power.

“What else are you going to do to save those who killed the two innocents,” Mr. Stalin tweeted about the custodial deaths of the father-son duo in Sattankulam.

Pointing out that the CCTV footage proved that Jayaraj and his son Benicks did not bear any bodily injuries when they were taken away from the shop, Mr. Stalin wanted to know whether he should remind the Chief Minister about the need to arrest the accused under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (Murder).

SIT must probe: Congress

A Special Investigation Team must be formed to investigate the custodial deaths, and a case of murder must be filed against five police personnel of the Sattankulam police station, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. S. Alagiri demanded on Monday.

Mr. Alagiri said there would be possibility of justice even if the CBI investigates the case only if cases are filed against the others involved in the incident — the judicial magistrate and the doctor — for failing to do their duty properly and for not adhering to the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court.

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan took to social media on Monday and said the Chief Minister was shirking his responsibility by transferring the case to the CBI.