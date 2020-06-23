Tamil NaduCHENNAI 23 June 2020 18:24 IST
Custodial deaths: Kanimozhi demands suspension of police personnel
Updated: 23 June 2020 18:24 IST
Transferring the policemen won’t render justice, she says
DMK MP Kanimozhi on Tuesday demanded suspension of police personnel who were responsible for the death of a father and son lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail.
In a letter to DGP J.K Tripathi, Ms.Kanimozhi, representing Thoothukudi Parliamentary constituency, argued that transferring the policemen, who had committed such a heinous crime, to the armed reserve unit would not render justice. “The police had denied medical treatment to the son and father and suppressed from the Magistrate that they were attacked. It is a violation of human rights,” she said.
