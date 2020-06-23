Tamil Nadu

Custodial deaths: Kanimozhi demands suspension of police personnel

Transferring the policemen won’t render justice, she says

DMK MP Kanimozhi on Tuesday demanded suspension of police personnel who were responsible for the death of a father and son lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail.

In a letter to DGP J.K Tripathi, Ms.Kanimozhi, representing Thoothukudi Parliamentary constituency, argued that transferring the policemen, who had committed such a heinous crime, to the armed reserve unit would not render justice. “The police had denied medical treatment to the son and father and suppressed from the Magistrate that they were attacked. It is a violation of human rights,” she said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 23, 2020 6:26:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/custodial-deaths-kanimozhi-demands-suspension-of-police-personnel/article31899415.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY