Custodial deaths: DMK will support legal efforts to get justice, says Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin said the party will support every legal endeavour to bring to justice those who were complicit in the alleged custodial deaths of the father-son duo, Jayaraj and Benicks, in Sattankulam in Thoothukudi and also announced a financial assistance of Rs. 25 lakh to their family.

Mr. Stalin alleged the two were subject to a beastly attack and torture by the police personnel of the Sattankulam police station. “The medical reports also confirm the torture marks on their bodies and we are expecting the post-mortem report. The DMK will support all legal options to bring to justice every single person who was part of this heinous attack They should be given the harshest of punishments,” Mr. Stalin said.