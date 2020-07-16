Custodial deaths: CBI interrogates five accused

THOOTHUKUDI

16 July 2020 02:07 IST

CB-CID officer Anil Kumar has a discussion with Central agency team

The CBI investigators handling the Sattankulam twin custodial deaths case on Wednesday evening brought the five prime accused to Sattankulam from Madurai as part of the investigation.

Though the investigators brought them to Sattankulam around 6 p.m., they were not allowed to get down from the vehicles.

Meanwhile, head-constable Revathi, who had deposed against her senior colleagues, appeared before the CBI team and recorded her statement. While she was allowed to go home around 9.30 p.m., the interrogation of constable Beulah continued even after 10 p.m.

The accused, meanwhile, were taken to Benicks’ mobile phone shop around 9 p.m. and then to the Judicial Magistrate Court premises.

Even in these places, the accused were not allowed to get down from the vehicles even as they were seen being interrogated.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, CB-CID, Anil Kumar, who was the investigating officer of this case earlier, met the CBI team at the police station around 9 p.m. and had a discussion with them for a while.

He, along with a few CBI officials, left for Tirunelveli around 9.45 p.m.